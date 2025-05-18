Savannah James Enters Beauty Biz With Luxe Skincare Brand

Savannah James, wife of NBA Champion LeBron James, has launched her own luxury skin care brand. Pushing clinical work to the forefront of a three-product set, James’s line dropped May 15, tilted Reframe.

James stated that Reframe is marketed towards people who know what kind of skin care they want, for Millennials and up.

Backed by Reframe president Samantha Bort and with the help of Nick Axelrod of Necessaire, James said to WWD, “They’re [Millennials] interested in skin care. They are knowledgeable about skin care. They know what they like. Right now, we’re just thinking a lot about who our person is, and how we speak to them through education and making sure that we are putting the clinical aspect of the brand in the forefront.”

The Reframe line dropped includes the Pigment Processor, a daily brightening serum priced at $115; Compression Complex, a daily moisturizer priced at $95; and Circadian Cream, a night cream priced at $135.

While speaking with WWD, James admitted that she has been into beauty since long before launching Reframe.

The 38-year-old NBA star’s wife recalled, “To be honest with you, I’ve been into beauty for as long as I can remember.”

“I really wanted to figure out what I could do to bring a product forward that was for the people in a way that was digestible, educational, and also cool,” she continued.

James explained that the three products have been through thorough testing in their two-year development. All clinical testing for the three products was conducted in collaboration with Howard University’s College of Dermatology to focus on being inclusive of all skin tones.

The clinical tests for the line allegedly included 50 different subjects of different skin tones between 18 and 65 years old.

James expressed, “It’s for all skin across the Fitzpatrick Scale. I am a Black founder, but I thought about all people when I created this brand.”

Savannah James is especially proud of Reframe’s packaging, as it remains sleek while still being eye-catching for consumers.

“Coming from using things that come from dermatologists and aestheticians, it’s not sexy, it’s not fun … We got a lot of inspiration from art, from music, from culture, from fashion.”

James concluded by assuring readers that Reframe is direct-to-consumer for now and that any choice of retail partnerships will be carefully selected.

“[We’ll be] really strategic about our partners. We have some time. We’re keeping that slow and steady pace to think about where we want to show up,” James said.

