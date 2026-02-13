News by Sharelle B. McNair Think The ‘Barbz’ Can Get The SAVE Act Passed? Nicki Minaj Thinks So As one of President Donald Trump’s newest fans, the “Pink Friday” rapper felt she needed to do her part to help the country and gave some content as a way to bribe her fans.







New MAGA member Nicki Minaj is rallying what’s left of her Barbz squad to put pressure on U.S. senators to pass the SAVE America Act, which some lawmakers aren’t fans of.

In an odd video posted on X, Minaj asked her fans for help in securing senators’ support for the SAVE Act, which was voted on Feb. 11 by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. NBC News reports that the bill requires those who want to vote in a federal election to provide an ID to prove U.S. citizenship “in person,” such as a passport or birth certificate.

As one of President Donald Trump’s newest fans, the “Pink Friday” rapper felt she needed to do her part to help the country and gave some content as a way to bribe her fans.

“Dear Barbz, call your senators, then tweet #SaveAct to let me know you did it. Here’s a little video as a bribe to get you to do it,” she wrote.

“If you all do it, I’ll let you choose between a new look & Spaces. The choice is yours.”

Dear Barbz, call your senators, then tweet #SaveAct to let me know you did it. Here’s a little video as a bribe to get you to do it. 😀

If you all do it, I’ll let you choose between a new look & Spaces. The choice is yours. 🎀 pic.twitter.com/CVmFezGutC — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 12, 2026

She was seen reposting messages of support from Republican lawmakers, including Alaska’s Sen. Dan Sullivan, and celebrating when news of the bill’s passage broke, with an image of her saluting in her signature pink.

Minaj’s social media profile has a vastly different look since coming out as a Trump supporter and appearing alongside him and on conservative podcast, The Katie Miller Podcast. Fans will now see “Make America Great Again”-leaning graphics, support from conservative leaders, and back-and-forth banter with Democratic lawmakers.

But not all leaders are celebrating, as the legislation has drawn backlash. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer has dubbed the legislation “Jim Crow 2.0,” while Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Il) highlighted how the law seemingly takes away voting rights of 69 million women. “The SAVE America Act would require your passport or your birth certificate to match your current name to be able to vote,” she said in a video on X.

“If y’all got married and changed your name, your birth certificate would not match your current name.”

With the SAVE America Act, Republicans are taking voting rights away from 69 million women. Here's how: pic.twitter.com/bXweY5sXfB — Rep. Lauren Underwood (@RepUnderwood) February 11, 2026

Minaj had something to say when a social media creator responded to Schumer, saying “the goal of the SAVE Act is the same: disenfranchising American citizens and making it harder for eligible people to vote, particularly low-income Americans and people of color.”

The unidentified woman claimed the Democratic leader was lying and “using Black people, going back in the past, provoking emotional manipulation.”

The Port-of-Spain Trinidad-born rapper jumped in with her two cents.

“BLACK PPL have ID b/c they know their black ass is more likely to be pulled over or stopped in the street!!! STOP using black ppl & married women in your shenanigans and say what you really mean!” she said.

P.S. STOP WEAPONIZING JIM CROW & the HOLOCAUST in your political theater!!!!! #SaveAct

Keep an eye out for how many Barbz are swayed.

RELATED CONTENT: Jasmine Crockett Calls Out Nicki Minaj And Cites Immigration Issue: ‘I Don’t Do Sellouts’