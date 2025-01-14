News by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Saweetie, Vernon Davis, And Nigel Xavier Rock Affordable Luxuries With ‘Extraordinary Selects’ The campaign will allow fans to purchase ultra-limited items curated by these celebs for the low.







Smirnoff, know for its premium vodka, has launched “Smirnoffstraordinary Selects” to delight fans with quality yet affordable goods hand-picked by celebs like Saweetie and Vernon Davis.

The company has also teamed up with three tastemakers to bring this campaign to life. Rapper Saweetie, Vernon Davis, the former NFL star, and fashion designer Nigel Xavier. The trio will offer their curated collections of priceless items fans can cop for the low.

Each celeb selected seven items for their assortment, each designated for their signature brand. For Saweetie lovers wanting a replica of her famous gold-plated Icy pendant or a “University Blue” sneaker signed by the rapper, these collectibles will go on sale for fans who can secure the affordable bag.

“’Smirnoffstraordinary Selects’ brings together Saweetie’s bold glamour, Vernon’s fun and relatable energy, and Nigel’s innovative style and craftsmanship, showcasing the diversity and inclusivity that Smirnoff stands for,” the brand shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“Representing music, sports, and fashion, this trio embodies Smirnoff’s commitment to celebrating individuality and extraordinary talent from all walks of life.”

The campaign, the release explained, is “a celebration of how high-quality experiences and products can be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere.”

Fans can purchase these pieces for $12.99. However, these one-of-one pieces, ranging from signed memorabilia to jewelry and custom sneakers, aren’t destined to last long, so Smirnoff is encouraging customers to be on the lookout for when the link goes live.

Fans can visit smirnoffdrops.com to learn more.

