‘Say It Ain’t So’: Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Call It Quits After 16 Years Together

This time the handsome couple otherwise known as actress Lisa Bonet and the 6-foot-4 Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa are reportedly calling it quits after five years of marriage and 16 years together, PEOPLE reports.

The two announced their decision to separate in a joint statement on Instagram Wednesday.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the joint statement read. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”