Say What?: LHHNY’s Jim Jones Admits to Learning How to ‘French Kiss’ From Mother’s Tongue

Harlem hip-hop artist and reality TV personality Jim Jones revealed a little tidbit on a popular podcast this week that he probably should have kept to himself.

On Thursday, the Love & Hip-Hop New York reality star had people scratching their heads when he revealed that his momma, Nancy Jones, showed him how to French Kiss first-hand by giving a young Jones an actual demonstration.

Yes, she put her tongue in his mouth and performed the act.

Jones, a member of Harlem, NY-bred hip-hop group, Dipset who has starred on several reality TV shows (Love & Hip-Hop, Chrissy & Mr. Jones, Marriage Boot Camp and, Jim & Chrissy: Vow or Never) was a guest on The Breakfast Club‘s Angela Yee‘s podcast, Lip Service, earlier this week.

What started as an innocent conversation turned into a bombshell revelation that sent social media into a frenzy and further activated assumptions that Jones has experienced sexual trauma.