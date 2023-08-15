Usher Is ‘Shaking the Table’ With New Video For ‘Boyfriend’ Starring Keke Palmer

The troll of the year award goes to … Usher Raymond IV!?

The Grammy-winning singer just dropped a teaser on Instagram for a spicy new single titled “Boyfriend,” starring Keke Palmer.

The collaboration comes one month after the pair made headlines with an interaction at Usher’s Las Vegas residency show. The father of four went viral as he serenaded the new mom with a song, upsetting Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson. Usher seems to be making light of the incident with lyrics in the new song. “Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me,” he sings in the video teaser.

The rising media mogul was seen wearing a “risqué” outfit — a black bodysuit under a sheer dress — at the show, seemingly getting under Jackson’s skin. When the video of the two reached social media, Jackson commented, “It’s the outfit tho .. you a mom.”

While Twitter jumped to the Nope actress’ defense, Palmer spoke out in her very own way, posting pictures of herself in the outfit on Instagram with the caption, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!”

The shady lyrics of Usher’s new single don’t stop with the opening line. “Just look for me wherever he sees you, I go wherever you go, oh go wherever you go, oh Turn the lights on,” the crooner sings. “It seems natural for me to wander off to where you are.”

Usher recently spoke about the viral moment to People magazine, calling it “a pop moment” and “worth talking about.” “I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas,” Usher said. “And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

The video is slated to drop on August 17.