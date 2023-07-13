Darius Jackson Admits Having A ‘Perfect Standard’ Of Keke Palmer Before The Usher Debacle

It looks like Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, was holding her to a “perfect standard” ahead of calling out the outfit she wore to Usher’s Las Vegas residency.

The Nope actress has since posted a dance video seemingly confirming her split from Jackson in the wake of him publicly criticizing the sultry number she wore to Usher’s concert. But ahead of the implosion, Jackson was a guest on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer Wondery podcast, along with her mom, where the then-happy couple opened up about going public with their relationship.

“At first, it definitely was hard because it could all be very overwhelming,” Jackson said. “It was definitely overwhelming and intense at first.”

Palmer agreed that “it was.”

“And it’s like, you almost feel that pressure of needing to be perfect. And so, it really confused me and infiltrated my mind because not only did I have to hold myself to that perfect standard, I was also holding you to a perfect standard as well,” he continued.

“So, any moment of flaw on my side or on your side it was World War III because it’s like, man, now the world sees us.”

Palmer’s mother, who has been married to Keke’s dad, Larry Palmer, for 35 years, shared some of her own relationship advice that stressed the importance of “respect” in a courtship.

“How you maintain relationships is never lose respect,” Sharon said. “Gotta watch what you say. There’s a line, don’t cross those lines. You have to have respect.”

The conversation seemingly foreshadowed what was to come when Palmer went to Usher’s concert and offended Jackson with the sheer dress she wore.

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson publicly shames her for outfit she wore to Usher concert. pic.twitter.com/WM8EJlbSTR — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 6, 2023

“It’s outfit tho….you a mom,” Jackson wrote in response to a now-viral video showing Usher serenading Palmer during his live show. Jackson became public enemy number one and ultimately deleted his Twitter account and every Instagram post that highlighted the Akeelah and the Bee star, ET reported. Fans also noted the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram.

However, at the time the podcast was recorded, Palmer boasted that “life is good” with Jackson. That is, until he called her out on Twitter.

RELATED CONTENT: Steve Harvey’s Dating Advice To Keke Palmer Resurfaces Amid Baby Daddy Backlash