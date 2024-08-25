Celebrity News by Daniel Johnson Rapper Scarface Hospitalized For Unknown Medical Condition Jordan has received well-wishes from artists like Chance The Rapper, Travis Scott, Mannie Fresh, Twista, Krayzie Bone, Ja Rule, and Anthony Hamilton.







Houston rap legend Scarface, born Brad Jordan, revealed that he had been hospitalized via an Aug. 24 Instagram post that showed Jordan in a hospital bed with electrode wires across his chest and a breathing tube in his nose. Jordan captioned the photo “Ouch … Grateful” adding prayer hands for emphasis.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the rapper and producer appeared to be in an ICU cardiovascular unit, which the outlet gleaned from a badge visible on a nurse who appeared in Jordan’s IG photo.

Although there is no information about what exactly Jordan was hospitalized for, the fact that he is in a cardiovascular ICU (CVICU) establishes that it is most likely an issue with his heart that landed him in the hospital. According to the Chronicle, Jordan was the recipient of a kidney donated by his son Chris in 2021 following complications from contracting COVID-19, which he dealt with for approximately a year and a half before the kidney transplant.

Jordan has received well-wishes from artists like Chance The Rapper, Travis Scott, Mannie Fresh, Twista, Krayzie Bone, Ja Rule and Anthony Hamilton as well as celebrities like Cedric The Entertainer, Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Antonio Tarver, Matt Barnes, and Joe Torry. He has also received well wishes from his fans, who want to see the Houston rapper back in good health.

According to a 2021 study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of hospitalization post-transplant as well as a common cause of death post kidney transplant.

The study points out that after a transplant, cardiovascular risk factors often worsen post-transplant due to the emergence of immunosuppression. One third of those who die after recieving a kidney transplant die of cardiovascular disease and cardiovascular disease accounts for 30% of hospitalizations.

The research indicates that it is a reasonable course of action to place kidney transplant recipients on a statin, or cholesterol blocker unless there is a medication they are taking that could have a major interaction with those medications. They also recommend that a transplant recipient be screened for and treated for post transplant diabetes and have an individualized immunosuppression medication regiment created. According to the research, there remains more opportunities for research and remaining proactive regarding the risk of cardiovascular disease in kidney transplant recipients can lead to more positive results for that population.

In the meantime, the entertainment world and hip hop fans everywhere are wishing Scarface a speedy recovery.

