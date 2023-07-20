Scholaroo Compiles List Of Scholarships for African American Students

If you are a graduating African American high schooler or undergraduate student looking for scholarship resources, look no further. Scholaroo is here to make funding your college education a little bit easier.

The platform recently compiled a list of scholarship opportunities for Black students, centralizing the awards in one location and making them easy to find. These scholarships range between $500 and $100,000.

Every application cycle, hundreds of scholarships geared toward Black students become available and, if you know how to find them, you can come one step closer to having your college tuition paid. Just recently, valedictorian and Ugandan refugee Julianne Lukambo earned over $200,000 in scholarship funds.

There are many places to find available opportunities, from the National Advancement of Colored People to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Three noteworthy scholarships featured on Scholaroo this year include the NACME Scholars (Block Grant) Program, the Amyris Scholarship Program, and Ben’s Original Seat at the Table Fund Scholarship.

The NACME Scholars program is open to hardworking minority college students pursuing engineering or computer science careers. A total of 1000 winners will be selected, and each winner will be awarded a scholarship between $2,500 and $16,000.

The Amyris Program is reserved for students who are currently members of the United Negro College Fund or for students attending a Historically Black College University (HBCU) or an accredited four-year institution. Twenty winners will be selected to receive up to $4,400. Ben’s Original Seat at the Table Fund Scholarship Fund is available to all Black high school seniors or undergraduate students in the United States. Only one applicant will be selected to receive up to $25,000.

Scholaroo features over 140 scholarship opportunities for African American students of all majors. It also has region-specific funds. Other scholarships include the Foundation Education Award Scholarship, and the Chairish Design Your Future Scholarship.

To view all the scholarship opportunities click here.

RELATED CONTENT: Pepsi Pledges $200,000 In Donations and Scholarships For Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival