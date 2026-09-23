(Photo: artisteer/Getty Images) Education by Sidnee Michelle Scholarship Honors USC Aiken’s 1st Black Student And Continues Her Legacy The scholarship program connects financial assistance for students.







A scholarship honoring the first Black student to enroll at the University of South Carolina Aiken continues her legacy by supporting a new generation of college students, The Aiken Standard reports.

The university’s Black Alumni Council hosted the Barbara Brayboy Brooks Scholarship Brunch on Sept. 19 at the James Center at Second Providence in North Augusta, South Carolina. The annual event honors Barbara Alicia Brayboy Brooks, who made history in 1965 as USC Aiken’s first Black student.

Held under the theme “Rooted in Community, Rising Through Education,” the brunch brought together students, alumni, and community leaders to recognize scholarship recipients and celebrate academic achievement, leadership, and service.

Proceeds from the event support future student scholarships.



The scholarship program connects financial assistance for students with Brooks’ role in breaking a racial barrier at the South Carolina institution more than 60 years ago.

The Black Alumni Council established the scholarship in Brooks’ honor. In 2025, USC Aiken students Kamya Brooks and Makayla Shedrick each received $1,000 scholarships through the program. The previous year, Rianna Williams and Keylis Garcia Baro were each awarded $1,000 scholarships.

For recipients, the scholarship can help offset the financial burden associated with earning a college degree while recognizing academic achievement and campus leadership.

The program comes as USC Aiken continues investing heavily in financial assistance for its students. The university reported receiving $2.55 million in philanthropic support during fiscal 2026, its strongest fundraising year in five years and a 15% increase from the previous year. More than $1.6 million of that funding went toward student scholarships.

Brooks has previously reflected on seeing students receive financial assistance through a scholarship bearing her name.

“Proudly witnessing two outstanding students receive scholarships in my name simply warms my heart,” Brooks said at the 2025 scholarship event.

Her historic enrollment in 1965 helped open doors for Black students at USC Aiken. Decades later, the scholarship bearing her name extends that legacy by helping students finance their education while recognizing those demonstrating academic excellence, leadership, and service.

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