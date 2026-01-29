News by Kandiss Edwards School Counselor Found Dead After Accusations of Messaging A Minor Court records show Dixon had been placed on administrative leave about two weeks earlier after allegations.







A counselor at Westdale Middle Magnet School, who was accused of inappropriately messaging a minor, was found dead.

Quinton Dixon’s body was found at the abandoned school, formerly Glen Oaks Middle School, hours after an arrest warrant was issued in the case. Police identified the counselor on Jan. 27 inside an unused building on the campus. The Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators believe Dixon died by suicide. The official cause of death remains under investigation pending autopsy results.

The former Glen Oaks Middle School campus, where Dixon was found, has been closed for years and is no longer used for instruction. Neighbors in the area told WBRZ they were shocked by the discovery and by the circumstances surrounding the case. One resident described the situation as “tragic all the way around, something that you really can’t explain about.”

Police said no foul play is suspected and that no other individuals are being sought in connection with Dixon’s death. Authorities declined to release additional details about the scene or the timeline leading up to the discovery.

Court records show Dixon had been placed on administrative leave about two weeks earlier after allegations were made that he was inappropriately messaging a minor, one of his students, on Instagram. According to reports, the messages were sent between early November 2025 and early January 2026. The communications allegedly included comments about the student’s appearance and offers to give her rides home from school. The arrest warrants charged Dixon with four counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to WBRZ.

Though the investigation was newly underway, a man, who goes by @lionhearted__ on Instagram, has identified himself as the victim’s brother. In a post discussing the crime’s nefarious nature, he expressed hope that justice and “karma” were served.

“These kids need to be protected from Pedophiles like this weak a** ni**a @coachq220. . . . IM BIG BROTHER & I stand on that. My little sister will be dealt with the way a 14-year-old should, but as for this weak ass ni**a hopefully karma deal with him in the worst way. It be the ones you least expect. IDC if this ya friend, uncle, cousin, brother, daddy, we can handle it whatever way you see fit. I’m entertaining it behind the family.”

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirmed it was notified of Dixon’s death later that day. In a statement to WBRZ. The district said it was “deeply saddened by the loss of life” and extended condolences to the school community and Dixon’s family. District officials said they could not comment further on the ongoing investigation but emphasized that student safety is a top priority. Investigators said the criminal case related to the allegations will not proceed further due to Dixon’s death.

