News by Kandiss Edwards Teacher Arrested For Piss Poor Decision Of Urinating In A Classroom Full Of Students







A middle school teacher in Arizona was arrested after allegedly urinating in front of students, according to Pheonix 10.

Curt Hinton, an English teacher at Wilson Middle School in Phoenix, exposed himself to students in what he later claimed was an accident.

On March 18, four middle school students — one 13-year-old boy and three 12-year-old girls — reported hearing the sound of a zipper followed by running water while they sat in class. When they turned to look, they saw Hinton urinating into a can and adjusting his belt, the outlet reported.

The students immediately informed the school principal, saying they saw the teacher’s genitals as a result of his actions. School officials contacted police, who removed Hinton from the classroom.

When questioned by authorities, the 52-year-old teacher said he did not know how to call for another educator to relieve him so he could leave the classroom. He claimed his indecent exposure was a technique he learned in the military.

Hinton admitted he made a poor decision. He was arrested on four counts of indecent exposure and released on a $10,000 secured bond.

The former military member was placed on administrative leave following the incident. He resigned two days later, on March 20.

In a statement, Wilson Elementary School District said it prioritizes student safety and supervision at all times. While there is no specific policy addressing teacher restroom breaks, the school does not prohibit the practice.

“Wilson Elementary School District prioritizes the safety and supervision of students at all times. While there is no specific policy solely addressing teacher restroom use, it is standard practice for teachers to ensure appropriate coverage for their classrooms when they need to step away briefly. This typically involves coordinating with a neighboring teacher, instructional aide, or school administrator to ensure students remain supervised,” the statement read.

Hinton was scheduled to return to court March 26. Due to the crime being committed in front of underaged children the ex-educator could face multiple fines, jail time, and be added to the sex offender registry.

