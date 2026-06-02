News by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors A Scotch Bonnet Pepper Shortage Has The Caribbean Hot Sauce Industry In A Chokehold Producers in Jamaica and Antigua report that back-to-back hurricanes, heavy rainfall, and agricultural weaknesses have made it harder to obtain the peppers







A shortage of Scotch bonnet peppers, a key ingredient in many Caribbean hot sauces, is causing problems for manufacturers across the region. Extreme weather, crop diseases, and pests are reducing harvests and increasing production costs.

Hot sauce producers in Jamaica and Antigua report that back-to-back hurricanes, heavy rainfall, and agricultural weaknesses have made it harder to obtain Scotch bonnet. This supply issue arises as global demand for Caribbean-style hot sauces continues to grow, with many sold in major international retailers such as Walmart, Tesco, and Woolworths (Australia), according to the BBC.

Jamaica-based Associated Manufacturers, which produces the Walkerswood brand, claims losses from weather-related issues have already impacted its operations.

“We were hugely limited, and we had to cancel orders,” Sean Garbutt of Walkerswood told the BBC.

Garbutt mentioned that many farmers switched to more resilient crops after hurricane damage, which reduced Scotch bonnet production.

The company exports over 95% of its products, with about two-thirds going to the United States. Garbutt emphasized that maintaining the signature appearance and heat level of their Scotch bonnet sauce relies on a steady supply of fresh yellow peppers.

Climate-related disruptions have also impacted other manufacturers. Drew Gray, whose family operates Gray’s Pepper in Jamaica, told the BBC that “back-to-back hurricanes wiped off most of the crop, so product has been scarce.”

“Right after Melissa, Scotch bonnets went up maybe 10-fold,” Gray said. “Over the last two years, there’s been an overall increase of about 40% to 50%.”

Agricultural officials say the challenges go beyond weather. Dwight Forrester of Jamaica’s Rural Agricultural Development Authority claims Scotch bonnets are susceptible to viruses and pests, including gall midges, despite being one of the country’s most critical export crops.

To tackle the problem, Jamaica’s government has provided Scotch bonnet seeds to hundreds of farmers. Meanwhile, some manufacturers are investing in research to develop more resilient pepper varieties. Others are diversifying production by incorporating different peppers that can better handle changing climate conditions.

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