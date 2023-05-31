Scottie Pippen Isn’t Letting His Feud Go With Michael Jordan

The feud between former Chicago Bulls teammates Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen does not look like it will end anytime soon.

According to NBC News, in a recent podcast featuring Pippen, the NBA Hall of Famer said Jordan was a “horrible player” and also said that he was “horrible to play with.” This “beef” escalated since Pippen felt that Jordan did not give him enough credit for helping him win six NBA titles as the Robin to his Batman when the documentary, The Last Dance, aired on ESPN three years ago.

Pippen appeared on an episode of “Gimme the Hot Sauce,” a podcast hosted by a former Chicago Bull teammate who played with Jordan and Pippen, Stacey King. The discussion centered aon Jordan being unable to win until Pippen arrived to help the Bulls.

“Our game is a team game, and one player can’t do it,” Pippen said.

“I’ve seen Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls. You guys have seen him play. He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with. It was all 1-on-1, shooting bad shots. And all of a sudden, we become a team, and we start winning. Everybody forgot who he was.”

The feud between the former teammates has taken an unexpected twist in recent years. Jordan’s son, Marcus, is dating Pippen’s former wife, Larsa Pippen.

But Pippen also gave his opinion on the greatest player in NBA history during the conversation. Instead of Jordan or LeBron James, he leaned toward the player whose scoring record was recently shattered by James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

“There is not a greatest player.”

“LeBron James is probably one of the greatest winners that ever played the game. He wins. Now does that make him the greatest player to ever play the game? No. Michael Jordan probably is one of the greatest individual scorers that we’ve ever seen, but probably not. It’s probably Kareem. It’s hard for me to say who’s the greatest player to ever play in the game.”

Pippen was also asked if he thought he could ever repair the relationship with Jordan, and he swiftly responded by saying no.