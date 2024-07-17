Sean Bankhead Speaks On Payday From ‘Fortnite’ For Victoria Monet’s ‘On My Mama’ Dance

Sean Bankhead is expecting a big check. Fortnite will pay the celebrity choreographer to feature Victoria Monet’s “On My Mama” dance moves.

Bankhead has emerged as a hit choreographer for Hollywood’s latest artists, garnering more fame for creating the dance moves for Monet’s hit single. After the singer posted the dance’s inclusion on Fortnite, Bankhead quoted the tweet assuring he would also receive compensation.

fly the plane! and yes im getting paid for this! hallelujah!! https://t.co/YzmXvuVDOa — Sean Bankhead (@itsSeanBankhead) July 15, 2024

“Fly the plane,” he wrote, referencing one of the moves. “And yes, I’m getting paid for this! hallelujah!”

Bankhead and Monet became a dynamic duo with the Grammy-nominated song’s music video. Since its release in August 2023, the visual has earned over 62 million views.

The success of “On My Mama” catapulted Monet and Bankhead to the spotlight. The R&B singer went on to win Best New Artist at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, taking home three of her seven nominations at the ceremony.

As for Bankhead, whose past work includes Normani’s “Wildside” featuring Cardi B and Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” the dancer has been nominated for five MTV Video Music Awards, while becoming known for his behind-the-scenes direction. Bankhead recently graced the stage during Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

The duo’s signature dance moves are now digitalized in Fortnite. However, they are not the first to have their presence featured on the video game. Travis Scott once hosted a virtual performance on the platform, bringing the rage to gamers as they competed. Other entertainers, such as TikTok star Khaby Lame, have also partnered with the game.

No details were released on how much Bankhead or Monet made from the collaboration. Despite this, NME reported that Scott made $20 million from his stint on Fortnite, so a lofty sum can be assumed.