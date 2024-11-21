Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Diddy’s Sons Issue Cease-And-Desist Letter To Nix Sale Of Kim Porter Book Allegedly Based On Her Diary The book's author, Courtney Burgess, claims he has a copy of Kim Porter's diary/memoir.







Sons of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the late Kim Porter have fired off a cease-and-desist to prevent the continued sale of a tell-all book about their mom.

Quincy Brown and Christian Combs are threatening legal action against Courtney Burgess and his attorney, Ariel Mitchell, over a book titled Kim Porter Tell It All (“Tell It All”), which Burgess has been selling online under the pseudonym Jamal Millwood.

According to a legal filing obtained by TMZ, Brown and Combs assert that they inherited Kim Porter’s intellectual property rights after her death in November 2018, and any alleged diary entries referenced in the book are legally theirs, not Burgess’s.

The brothers highlight Burgess’s multiple interviews in which he claims to have obtained the “original unedited” copy of Porter’s diary/memoir, along with a flash drive from those close to Porter. He says that he printed the book without making any edits. Quincy and Christian argue that the claims about the flash drive are “patently false” and designed to mislead the public. They assert that, if such a flash drive existed, it would belong to them, not Burgess.

Diddy’s sons are giving Burgess five days to cease the online sale of the book, stop making interviews with false claims, and return any of Porter’s possessions he alleges to have. They are also demanding an accounting of any profits he has already made from the book.

This is the latest action taken by Diddy’s children as the embattled hip-hop mogul remains incarcerated at MDC-Brooklyn on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Recently, Diddy’s kids shared a video on Instagram of their birthday phone call with him. His trial is slated to start in May 2025.

Diddy’s children have been seen attending his court hearings, standing by him as a united front amid the growing attention surrounding the high-profile case.

The Bad Boy mogul has been in jail since September and continues to maintain his innocence. Meanwhile, he faces ongoing lawsuits from individuals accusing him and others of sexual abuse.

