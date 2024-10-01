News by Sharelle Burt 120 More Sexual Assault Lawsuits To Be Filed Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could this be the tip of the iceberg?







A group of lawyers announced on Oct. 1 disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will be named in an additional 120 sexual assault lawsuits, The Washington Post reports.

While Combs is being held at a Brooklyn jail on federal racketeering and sexual trafficking charges, the massive number of additional lawsuits will drastically increase the number of sexual abuse accusations against the Bad Boy Records founder.

During a press conference, according to NBC News, Texas-based lawyer and representative of the 120 accusers, Tony Buzbee, didn’t just call out the music producer.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Buzbee said. “Many powerful people … many dirty secrets,” he said, adding that he and his team are in possession of pictures, videos, and texts.

Attorney Tony Buzbee announced new sex assault lawsuits against Sean "Diddy" Combs this morning.



He said he's representing more than 120 people in new claims against Combs and others.



"Many powerful people will be exposed. Many dirty secrets will be revealed." pic.twitter.com/5jqcx7oB27 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) October 1, 2024

Claiming the list is lengthy, Buzbee highlighted that the allegations will include “violent sexual assault or rape, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings, sexual abuse of minors.” “These names will shock you,” the lawyer said.

More than 3,000 people that have come to his office with accusations, Buzbee said, and 25 of them were minors at the time of the incidents that happened as early as 1991. Victims have said, according to Buzbee, that the events took place at parties hosted by Combs, a father of six. Others occurred as auditions for people looking to “break into the industry.”

Buzbee’s office, which has represented other victims tied to high-profile cases, including Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson, plans to start the filing process in a number of states by the end of October 2024. The names of the other defendants, in addition to Combs, will be released at a later date.

Diddy’s reign began to crumble in 2023 when singer and former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, dropped a bombshell lawsuit, listing accusations of rape, sex trafficking, and abuse dating back to the early 2010s. In May 2024, footage from 2016 emerged backing Ventura’s claims as Combs was seen on video viciously assaulting her in a hotel hallway. Shortly after, Combs issued an apology.

In September 2024, a former member of Diddy’s protege group, Danity Kane, Dawn Richard, filed a suit against the music mogul. She accused Combs of patterns of sexual assault, vindictive and violent behavior, and sex trafficking dating back years. (Combs has denied all the claims.)

Another member of the same group, Aubrey O’Day, has been outspoken against Diddy for years. During a podcast interview, the singer revealed she was forced out of the girl group in 2008 after allegedly refusing to do “what was expected of her” by Combs in areas unrelated to music.

