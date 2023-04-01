Sean “Diddy” Combs & CÎROC Introduce New Limited-Edition Flavor, CÎROC Honey Melon

Sean “Diddy” Combs and the makers of CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka announce the launch of their newest flavor-infused innovation, CÎROC Honey Melon just in time for summer. The leaders behind CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka welcome the new breed of country club where everyone’s in time for summer. The leaders behind CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka welcome the new breed of country club where everyone’s invited.

The limited-edition flavor will launch with the “No Reservations Needed” campaign, featuring visuals that portray a reimagined country club experience explored through the lens of a diverse group of young adults that challenge the concept of class and exclusivity in a modern world where everyone is invited. Combs continues to be a cultural leader in the vodka category, building on his history of innovation in partnership with CÎROC, adding to his proven track record of being a pioneer in the spirits industry.

“From developing the flavor and making sure it has a taste that’s undeniable, to perfecting every detail of the packaging and design, our focus with CÎROC Honey Melon was to deliver a special premium product that is truly innovative in the category,” said Sean “Diddy” Combs. “We have established a history of excellence and with the launch of this limited flavor, we will continue setting the standard as a luxury spirits brand.”

CÎROC Honey Melon is a full-bodied spirit made with vodka distilled from fine French grapes, brimming with subtle notes of melon, honey and other natural flavors, culminating in a taste experience that is both boldly distinct and elegantly smooth. Encased in an emerald-hued bottle that embodies old-school grandeur with a modern twist, CÎROC Honey Melon revitalizes the appeal for a more inclusive generation.

Featuring bright, vibrant flavors and distinguished packaging, CÎROC Honey Melon continues the tradition of excellence and elite craftsmanship that has defined the premium spirit’s brand. The carefully crafted medley of seasonal flavors invites everyone to soak in the smoothness, elegance, and sophistication of the spirit, while welcoming the world to an experience that disrupts traditional notions of class and luxury.

“Everyone has a seat at the country club with CÎROC Honey Melon,” said Edward Pilkington, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America. “The lively flavor of CÎROC Honey Melon masterfully evokes the grandeur and elegance of the traditional country club experience but throws the doors wide open to anyone and everyone.”

To kick off the arrival of the new flavor, CÎROC invites consumers to experience the newest flavor innovation first-hand in Palm Springs during one of the biggest weekends of festival season. Beginning April 14th, consumers will be invited to a one-of-a-kind weekend experience that will feature unlimited food & beverage offerings and a lineup of special guest DJs that will reimagine the country club at Soho Desert House. To learn more about Soho Desert House, please visit sohohouse.com.

A slate of events will be unveiled throughout the spring season to bring the effervescence of Honey Melon spirits to all celebrations. CÎROC invites you to experience modern luxury with the new inclusive country club, where you’re always on the Honey Melon guest list – #NoReservationsNeeded.

Try CÎROC Honey Melon with club soda or fruit juice, or serve up a signature cocktail like the delicious Honey Melon Fizz:

CÎROC Honey Melon Fizz

1.75 oz CÎROC Honey Melon

2 oz Lemonade

1 oz Club Soda

Splash Cranberry Juice

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Fresh Mint and Lemon Wheel

Method: Add CÎROC Honey Melon, Lemonade, Club Soda and a splash of Cranberry Juice in a highball glass filled with ice. Stir and garnish with Fresh Mint and a Lemon Wheel.

CÎROC Honey Melon will hit shelves nationwide starting April 2023 until supplies last. The suggested retail price is $29.99 and can be found at any retailer where spirits-based beverages are sold.

This news first appeared on prnewswire.com.