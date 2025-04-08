Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Cassie Will Brave The Diddy Trial Using Her Government Name Cassie was the first woman to speak out and take legal action against Sean "Diddy" Combs.







Cassie is preparing to take the stand against Sean “Diddy” Combs in his upcoming sex trafficking trial.

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, will be one of the sole, if not only, witnesses to use their real name when the trial begins next month. According to WBLS, a motion filed on April 4 declared Ventura as ready “to testify under her own name.”

Despite Ventura explicitly listed as “Victim 1,” three additional victims have opted to remain anonymous. They are all part of the case where Diddy holds charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“The victims who wish to remain anonymous have been requested by prosecutors to be ‘referred to at trial using only pseudonyms and for the court to require the defense to not share any details that identify them.’

Prosecutors further defended the Victims 2, 3, and 4’s request to remain unidentified. Given the high-profile nature of this case, they wanted to prevent “undue embarrassment” for these victims.

“This case has already received an exceptional amount of media coverage, which will presumably only increase as trial proceeds.” the motion detailed. “Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and the harassment from the media and others, undue embarrassment, and other adverse consequences that would almost certainly follow if these women were forced to reveal their true names publicly at trial.”

The news of Cassie’s expected testimony comes as prosecutors hit Combs with another two charges: the charges listed for sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Combs’ attorneys noted that the allegations involved the same victims listed in the indictment.

According to the filing, Combs “recruited enticed, harbored, transported, and maintained Victim-2, and attempted, aided and abetted, and willfully caused Victim-2, to engage in commercial sex acts, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that Victim-2 was engaging in commercial sex acts as a result of force, fraud, and coercion.”

Combs’ defense, however, regarded his relationship with the victims as “consensual” as they had a “private sex life.”

It remains unclear exactly when Cassie will take the stand. Her initial lawsuit against Combs, filed in November 2023, launched an outpouring of allegations and subsequent lawsuits against the disgraced media mogul. She is also currently pregnant with her third child by husband, Alex Fine.

Meanwhile, Combs remains detained at a federal prison in Brooklyn, New York. He will appear in court and officially begin the trial May 5.

