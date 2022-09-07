Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators

There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments.

Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.

In an official news release sent to AfroTech, Diddy said, “Our goal is to make sure that independent creators have the information, tools, and resources needed to win and level the playing field.” He added, “This partnership is about the future of the creator economy and helping REC expand to serve more creators in cities and countries around the world.”

The partnership with Diddy will allow for REC to expand to communities beyond Philadelphia.

According to PR Newswire, Dave Silver, co-founder and CEO of REC said, “In Philadelphia, much of our success comes from our ability to empower and convene the local creative community, making it easy for both local and global brands to know where they can find & hire creative talent. Getting artists paid has always been our most impactful metric, and I’m excited to bring that same energy into Miami.”

Independent creators will be welcomed to utilize these resources. Combs Enterprises will also use the spaces to amplify his brands as he works to empower upcoming creators.

The expansion includes a 12,000-square-foot creative facility that will supply multiple recording studios, photo and video production studios, editing bays, podcast studios, and dance studios. The REC Miami facility will also provide in-house production equipment needed to create high-quality media.

Diddy and REC expect the facility to officially open in the Little River neighborhood sometime in 2023. The REC team encourages community leaders worldwide to get involved in the rapidly-evolving expansion.