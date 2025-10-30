Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Requests Speedy Appeal

After Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison, his legal team is seeking to fast-track his appeal.

On Oct. 29, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers filed a request with a federal appeals court to expedite his appeal of two prostitution-related convictions, ABC 7 NY reported. They argued that, under a standard timeline, Combs could complete his 50-month prison sentence before the appeal is heard. Combs has already served roughly 14 months, and it remains unclear how much longer he will serve, given potential sentence reductions, according to defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro.

“An expedited briefing and argument schedule is critical to ensure that Mr. Combs’s appeal of his sentence does not become moot while the appeal is pending,” Shapiro said in the filing.

The filing comes days after the Bureau of Prisons listed what it believes is Combs’ release date from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as May 8, 2028, though that date could change. Earlier this month, Combs was convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act for transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution, following an eight-week trial in July that examined his treatment of ex-girlfriends and employees. The jury acquitted him of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Combs’ lawyers plan to appeal to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that prosecutors misapplied the law.

“Sean’s appeal will challenge the unfair use of the Mann Act, an infamous statute with a sordid history, to prosecute him for sex with consenting adults,” Shapiro said.

The filing also details Combs’ plan to challenge his conviction and sentencing on the prostitution charges, arguing that the counts should not apply since he had no financial motive for transporting male escorts, claiming he only sought to observe them with his girlfriends.

“Accordingly, to ensure that Mr. Combs could meaningfully benefit from any appellate ruling vacating his sentence, we have proposed a schedule that would expedite this Court’s consideration of Mr. Combs’s appeal.”

