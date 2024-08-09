New Video Shows Ex-Deputy Charged In Sonya Massey’s Death Allegedly Predicting His Release

NBC Chicago reports that a new video shows former deputy Sean Grayson allegedly predicting his release while in custody.

The video shows Grayson allegedly talking to the Menard County Jail deputies and telling them that he is only locked up for his safety.

“I can’t imagine that they’re not going to release me…,” he said. The former cop then starts describing the charges he is facing, including first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and official misconduct. “That’s what the state’s attorney agreed. That’s why the state’s attorney made the charges so. They said this is for my own safety to put me in custody, so … so here I am,” Grayson said.

The 90-minute conversation happened on July 17, almost two weeks after Grayson shot and killed Massey. Massey called law enforcement to her Springfield, Illinois, home on July 6 after suspecting a prowler on her property. Body cam footage shows the victim telling Grayson and his partner that she “rebukes” them “in the name of Jesus” while picking up a pot of boiling water from her stove.

Grayson claimed he was fearful of his life and safety while she held onto the pot. He shot Massey three times and is accused of refusing to help her after she was shot.

With the jail’s low inmate population, Grayson tells the deputies that he is blaming his booking on the SAFE-T Act, legislation signed in 2021 that expanded efforts for decertified police officers to not work for other departments throughout the state. “Well, this whole SAFE-T Act bullsh*t … that’s why hopefully I’ll be out tomorrow,” he said.

He admits that he was hired to the Sangamon County department in 2023. Before this, Grayson was a member of six other departments in just four years. Despite his anticipation of being released, he has remained in custody and is due back in court on Aug. 9.

The ex-deputy’s medical records reveal he has been treated for cancer and has a colostomy bag. However, he is not receiving specialty treatment.

According to News Channel 20, Grayson’s hiring has raised concerns about the state’s police tracking. The Officer Professional Conduct Database is supposed to document the misconduct of police officers and the consequences made by individual law enforcement agencies. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board (ILETSB) confirmed no reports were issued involving Grayson until the July 6 incident, meaning prior conduct was never entered.

Law enforcement agencies have ten days to report an officer who may have violated a policy, according to the Police Training Act, passed in 2022. Several things can happen after the report is filed, including a 10-day suspension, formal investigation, or resignation.

