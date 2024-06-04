Sean Kingston
by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton

June 4, 2024

Sean Kingston Sits In Florida Jail After Being Charged With $1M Fraud

The "Beautiful Girls" singer was booked into the Broward County Jail on June 2.

Recording artist Sean Kingston is currently in a Florida jail after being arrested in California on May 23 on fraud charges after his South Florida residence was raided earlier in the day by a SWAT team. He was booked into the Broward County Jail on June 2.

According to The Associated Press, Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have been charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft, and related crimes, based on arrest warrants released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. The pair allegedly stole money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade, and furniture, amounting to more than a million dollars’ worth of fraud.


×