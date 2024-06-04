Sean Kingston Sits In Florida Jail After Being Charged With $1M Fraud

Kingston was initially arrested at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California’s Mojave Desert, while there for a performance. He waived his right to fight extradition in California and agreed to be turned over to authorities in Florida.

The pair has been accused of stealing almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from an Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, and $86,000 from the maker of customized beds between October 2023 and March of this year.

Kingston, real name, Kisean Anderson, and Turner have run afoul of the law before.

The “Beautiful Girls” singer is currently serving a two-year probation sentence for trafficking stolen property, while his mother pleaded guilty in 2006 to bank fraud for stealing over $160,000, and she served almost 1.5 years in prison.

Local 10 reported that online jail records revealed that Kingston was still in jail on a $100,000 bond on nine felony charges and a probation violation before he appeared in court on June 3.

A civil complaint obtained from the Broward Clerk of Courts stated that Ver Ver Entertainment claims that Kingston partially paid for a 232-inch television and entertainment system, but after the units were installed, Kingston never fully paid for the items. They stated that the recording artist used his name and celebrity status to scam people out of products and services.

