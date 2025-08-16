Legal by Mary Spiller Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison For $1M Luxury Fraud Scheme Kingston and his mother, Janice Eleanor Turner, were convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud.







Singer Sean Kingston has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for his role in a $1 million fraud scheme in which prosecutors say he used his fame to secure luxury goods without paying for them.

Kingston, born Kisean Paul Anderson, and his mother, Janice Eleanor Turner, were convicted in March of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud. Turner received a five-year prison sentence last month.

Prosecutors said the mother and son tricked high-end businesses into delivering jewelry, luxury beds, exotic cars, and a microLED TV by promising payment through fraudulent wire transfers, then kept the merchandise. The scheme stretched over several years before indictments were issued in 2024.

“He [Kingston] clearly doesn’t like to pay and relies on his celebrity status to defraud his victims,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc Anton said Friday, calling Kingston’s actions “a yearslong pattern” of bullying sellers into handing over expensive items.

Anton continued, “He is a thief and a conman, plain and simple.”

Kingston was first arrested in back in May after a SWAT raid at his Florida home and was confined to house arrest with electronic monitoring following his conviction. His mother Turner was taken into federal custody immediately.

Defense attorney Zeljka Bozanic argued that Kingston, now 35, has the “mentality of a teenager” — the age he was when his 2007 hit “Beautiful Girls” made him an overnight star. “No one showed him how to invest his money,” Bozanic said. “Money went in and money went out on superficial things.”

Bozanic told the court Kingston has begun repaying victims and plans to reimburse the full amount once released.

Kingston, who has released three studio albums since his breakout success, rose to international fame at just 17 years old when his song “Beautiful Girls” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

