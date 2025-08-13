Sean Kingston Asks For House Arrest Ahead Of Sentencing

Recording artist Sean Kingston has requested to be placed on house arrest instead of serving a five-year prison sentence following he and his mother being convicted of fraud.

According to Complex, the singer’s attorney believe the punishment for his crimes “can effectively be accomplished by a reasonable term of home detention.”

The media outlet has reviewed the papers submitted to the court, citing other cases as to why Kingston (real name Kisean Anderson) should not spend time in prison.

Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, 63, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of probation on July 23.

According to CBS News, the 63-year-old woman was CBS News reports. Turner and Kingston, who had been accused of committing crimes totaling more than $1 million, were found guilty earlier this year of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud.

The recording artist is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 28.

Instead of facing a similar sentence as his mother, Kingston’s legal team said “in many instances, home confinement or house arrest is, in itself, a substantial punishment” for crimes of this nature.

In the Aug. 11 memo to the court, the lawyers said most of the victims have been paid back “and the restitution owed is minimal in comparison to the loss for which Mr. Anderson is being held responsible.”

In addition, character letters were also filed, Complex reports.

“Among them are letters to the judge from Kingston’s sister, fellow recording artist Iyaz, a Fort Lauderdale-based grocery store cashier who says she’s observed Kingston as someone who’s ‘always willing to lend a hand,’ a local delivery driver who cited similar observations, an unhoused individual who says the singer provided him with food and clothing, and several more,” the outlet wrote.

