Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Sean Paul To Match $50K In Donations For Hurricane Melissa Victims In Jamaica







Sean Paul is supporting his native Jamaica in the wake of Hurricane Melissa by matching donations up to $50,000.

The Grammy-winning dancehall artist took to Instagram on Oct. 30 to announce his campaign to provide relief for Jamaicans affected by Hurricane Melissa, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record. As part of the effort, Sean Paul is asking for donations, which he’ll match through his foundation.

“Right now, my island of Jamaica is going through a really tough time,” Paul captioned a video announcement. “Hurricane Melissa has caused serious damage, and many of our brothers and sisters are struggling — families displaced, homes destroyed, and communities in need of help.”

“Through the Sean Paul Foundation, we’ve partnered with Food For The Poor Jamaica to bring relief directly to those affected,” he continued.

Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica on Oct. 28 as a Category 5 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned the impact could be “catastrophic,” and one cyclone expert called it “the storm of the century.”

In the aftermath of the devastating storm, Sean Paul is stepping up to provide aid and encouraging others to support relief efforts.

“I’m asking all my fans, friends, and supporters worldwide, if you can, please give what you can,” Paul said. “Every donation counts, no matter how small. Together, we can make a big difference. And to show how much this means to me, I’ll be matching every dollar raised, up to fifty thousand dollars. Together, we can double the impact and help even more families get back on their feet.”

The Jamaican government reported that roughly 140,000 people were cut off as the island endured the storm. In the aftermath, authorities recovered at least four bodies in heavily affected St. Elizabeth Parish, and the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed eight additional deaths in Westmoreland, Hanover, and St. James. Three more people died while preparing for the storm.

Hurricane Melissa is reported to have led to at least 30 deaths after wreaking havoc across the Caribbean, marking one of the strongest Atlantic storms in over 150 years. Heavy rains and powerful winds caused widespread destruction in Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas, though the full extent of the storm’s devastation may not be known for days or even weeks.

