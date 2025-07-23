Fernando Edwards Releases Latest Collection, ‘Legacy Continues’ From Jamroc Dept

A former athlete-turned-filmmaker-and-clothing designer has released the latest collection of his clothing line, Jamroc Dept, named “Legacy Continues.”

According to The Jamaican Observer, Fernando Edwards, the founder and designer of Jamroc Dept, has released the collection right before the celebration of Jamaica‘s Emancipation and National Heroes’ Day. The filmmaker, who currently resides in Los Angeles, grew up on the Jamaican island of Clarendon before relocating to Portmore. He wanted to create something to celebrate the Jamaican diaspora.

“This collection is aimed at focusing on the Jamaican diaspora. I want them to be able to reflect and relate to the meanings behind them, especially since we have Emancipation and National Heroes’ Day coming up. So, all of these holidays that are coming up will reflect the whole concept of what Jamaica is. I will also be pushing ‘Out of Many, One People’…,” Edwards told the media outlet.

The Jamaican native, who attended Edwin Allen High School, was a track star who received an athletic scholarship to Missouri Baptist University, located in Creve Coeur, Missouri. After graduating, he received a degree in business management. No longer involved in athletics, he relocated to Los Angeles, where he established a catering business and acted in and directed several projects, including the 2023 crime thriller, Rooted Betrayal. He is currently working on another film.

Edwards is still interested in designing clothes for his brand, as he wants to spread awareness and bring on people to help Jamroc Dept grow.

“My focus is not only on making money, but it is to spread awareness and put Jamroc at the forefront so that people know that there is another brand. This is something where people can also be a part of it and earn. It’s more than just a brand; it’s a cultural movement, especially in this day and age with influencers,” he said.

