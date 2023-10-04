Former Seattle Seahawks Teammates Richard Sherman And Kam Chancellor Open Legion Sports Bar

Two former Seattle Seahawks defensive backs have opened the Legion Sports Bar in the Bellevue section of Washington on Oct. 3.

KIRO7 reported that Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor signed a lease for the former Pearl Seafood & Oyster Bar in Lincoln Square North earlier this summer. The two men spent months building out the space and hiring staff for the bar.

“We chose Bellevue to be a part of its growing restaurant dining district and its central location to so many community activities and events,” the former Seattle defensive backs said when they announced the new space over the summer, according to KIRO.

The restaurant’s Facebook page says the bar will be reservation-only until Oct. 13. According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, Legion Sports Bar is an upscale sports bar featuring creative cocktails.

Executive chef Reginald Jacob Howell and assistant chef Kaneshia Brooks have put together a soul food menu for the restaurant, which is currently hiring for all positions.

Sherman, a five-time pro bowler and three-time all-pro, and Chancellor, a four-time pro bowler, were teammates on the Seattle Seahawks from 2011 through 2017 as part of the Legion of Boom defense under head coach Pete Carroll. The Legion of Boom defense was a physically dominant, hard-hitting defense that carried an unspectacular offense to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances

The two men won NFC Championships with Seattle in 2014 and 2015 and Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos. They returned to the Super Bowl in 2015 but lost 28-24 to the New England Patriots.

Sherman is known for several iconic moments, including his postgame interview after he made the game-winning play to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2014 NFC Championship game.

Sherman is currently a host of the FS1 show “Undisputed,” along with former Dallas Cowboys receivers Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin, and Skip Bayless.

