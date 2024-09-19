Second Annual ‘The Franchise Game’ Symposium In Plano, TX Broke New Ground

The Franchise Game, the US’s first and only African American Franchise Symposium and Trade Show, held its second annual event on Aug. 16, 2024, in Plano, Texas. The event, spearheaded by The Franchise Player, Tarji Carter, Marketing Expert Dessie Brown, Jr., and Brand Consultant Daylon Goff, took place at Yum! Restaurants International Corporate Campus. The symposium brought together experts and industry leaders to discuss the secrets to success, challenges, and opportunities in franchising.

Lubbock D. Smith, III (Vista Bank), Rickey Booker (Breakfast Brothers), Jarvis Boyd (chick-fil-A owner/operator), Consuela Jacobs (Chick Fil A Owner/Operator), Terrence Shine (Wells Fargo Bank) Attendees at The Franchise Game : Jarvis Boyd, Roland Parrish, Dessie Brown, Jr. Tarji Carter, The Franchise Player

Alongside Dessie Brown and Daylon Goff (the Co-Founders of The Franchise Game) Roland Parish and Lady Jade

(Photo Credits: Donnie R. Word II)

The theme for this year’s event, “Own Your Future: Franchising as a Path to True Independence,” was keenly in focus throughout the day. There were numerous notable highlights, but according to Tarji Carter, “One of the most unforgettable moments at The Franchise Game 2024 was the incredible fireside chat with our honored guest, Roland Parrish, and the amazing Lady Jade. Roland’s story of using his success to revitalize a struggling community in Dallas through his foundation is truly inspiring. And his sponsorship of the Charlie Pride internship with the Texas Rangers Baseball Club shows just how deep his commitment runs. But what really stole the show were the priceless gems he dropped, encouraging everyone to lead with integrity, not greed. His words hit home in a powerful way and left the audience feeling inspired, motivated, and ready to make a difference.”

James Fripp, Chief Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Officer of Yum! Brands made a tremendous impact at this year’s The Franchise Game by offering two scholarships to the Yum! Franchising Bootcamp at the University of Louisville’s Executive Education Program! This opportunity is a game-changer for the two lucky attendees, who will now have the chance to dive deep into the world of franchising and gain invaluable knowledge to level up their business journey. What a fantastic gesture of support and empowerment from James and Yum! Brands!

This year attracted twice the number of exhibitors, including Ben & Jerry’s, American Franchise Academy, Nebo Law Firm, Dine Brands (IHOP, Applebee’s, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop), GoTo Foods (Cinnabon, Carvel, Schlotzsky’s, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Jamba Juice, McAlister’s Deli, and Auntie Anne’s), Smoothie King, Potbelly Sandwiches, KFC, European Wax Center, Inspire Brands (Dunkin’, Baskin Robbins, Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy Johns, and Sonic Drive-In), EATS Broker (restaurant broker), ATenantCo (commercial real estate), Orchatect (IT infrastructure solutions), and Chick N Max.

I had the pleasure of attending the Symposium and Trade Show representing Ben & Jerry’s and covering the event for BLACK ENTERPRISE readers. In my role as Franchise Development Consultant for the brand, I shared with The Franchise Game attendees details about Ben & Jerry’s industry-leading Racial Equity Incentive Program, which offers a significant reduction in the franchise fee and waived royalty fees for BIPOC candidates interested in ownership. “It’s clearly one of the most, if not the most, aggressive incentives programs in the game,” expressed Carter. “We were also very grateful to partner with Ben & Jerry’s, who generously sponsored ten tickets for students from the University of North Texas at Frisco, giving them the opportunity to attend The Franchise Game and get a firsthand look at the world of franchising. It’s all about creating opportunity and access, and we’re so grateful for Ben & Jerry’s commitment to making a real difference!”

With the overwhelming success of The Franchise Game 2024, planning for 2025 is already underway. Carter shared, “2024 was an absolute game-changer! We doubled in size, with bigger, better, and bolder programming that set the stage for something truly special. Our partnership with Yum! Brands has been phenomenal, and I’m excited to announce we’re returning to their Plano Corporate Campus for The Franchise Game 2025 — and trust me, it’s going to be EPIC! We’re already gearing up for next year, ready to welcome more Texas entrepreneurs and give them the tools, connections, and inspiration they need to thrive as franchise owners. I can’t wait to see everyone there!”

To learn more about The Franchise Player and events, go to thefranchiseplayer.com.