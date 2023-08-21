Katt Williams Praised For Sponsoring Melba Moore’s $75K Walk of Fame Star

You never know who is behind the scenes making things happen. Comedian Katt Williams is getting some much-needed flowers after it was revealed he sponsored singer Melba Moore’s $75,000 Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Face To Face Africa reports.

Celebrities receive this high honor for demonstrating a lasting impact in one of six categories after securing a nomination supported by their management. After the Walk of Fame committee approves, the recipient is charged a fee for the terrazzo and brass tile’s creation, installation, and upkeep.

The Friday After Next star made sure the fee was taken care of.

Moore made the announcement while making her acceptance speech at the Aug. 10 ceremony, saying Williams played a key role in ensuring she was recognized. In an Instagram post, the Grammy Award-winning singer says she is “still speechless & overwhelmed.” “Forever Grateful and Humble,” Moore wrote.

Williams attended the ceremony and gave a speech, uplifting the legacy of her achievements on stage, television, music, and film. “I looked up who paved the way for Melba Moore. Who was the person that excelled in all of those things, and I found out that that person did not exist,” Williams said, according to BET. “Melba Moore is one-of-one in our industry, and that’s what we’re celebrating.”

Other celebrity friends joined Moore as she received the 2,760th star, including Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, Grammy Award-winning producer Jimmy Jam, singer Freda Payne, and comedian Lunell.

After social media caught wind of the kind gesture, fans applauded Williams for his generosity. One fan pointed out that it’s a “blessing” people like Williams are still around. “With all the selfish people in this world it is a blessing to see someone who will do an amazing thing and sponsor your [star] on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!” they said on Instagram. “Thank God that there’s STILL some amazing people out there!!!”