Singer Melba Moore Set To Get Her Flowers With A Star On the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is making room for legendary singer Melba Moore.

According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame website, Moore will be honored with the 2,760th star on Aug. 10. Her star will be awarded in the Live Theatre/Live Performance category. It will be unveiled on the iconic corner of Hollywood & Vine.

With a five-octave range, Moore began her career on Broadway as a cast member of the original production of “Hair.” She replaced Academy Award-winning actress Diane Keaton, becoming the first African American woman to replace a white actress in a lead role. Later, she climbed the success ladder by being cast as Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins in “Purlie,” earning her a Tony Award. Ana Martinez, a Walk of Fame producer, said there are so many reasons for Moore to receive this high honor. “Not only is she an entertainer, she is an activist, a trailblazer and so much more,” Martinez said. “We know that many of her long-time fans will be lining up the day of her ceremony to see this musical gem as she is honored with her well-deserved Walk of Fame star.”

Guest speakers for the unveiling include fellow Broadway alumnus and Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, comedian Katt Williams, and singer Freda Payne.

Throughout her career, Moore has conquered numerous avenues of entertainment. Her remake of the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin’s classic “Lean On Me” earned her a Grammy nomination, and her hit “Read My Lips,” according to UrbanBridgez, added her to the list of three African American women nominated for a Grammy in the Rock category—joining the late greats, Tina Turner and Donna Summer.

As an advocate for women’s rights, children, and minorities, Moore marched with civil rights icons like Coretta Scott King and Rev. Jesse Jackson, as well as worked with organizations such as the National Council of Negro Women and the National Political Congress of Black Women.