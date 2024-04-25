Money Available For Workers, Businesses Affected By Baltimore Bridge Collapse 

Programs are available that offer financial backing to individuals and businesses impacted by the Baltimore bridge collapse.

Financial help is now available to support workers and businesses in Baltimore hit hard by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

To qualify for the worker support program, people must have worked at the Port of Baltimore at least 25 times or earned at least $5,000 from port jobs between January 1, 2024, and March 26, 2024. Workers of the port businesses, independent contractors, and the self-employed working at the port’s terminals are also eligible.

In late March, $60 million was approved for Maryland through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s emergency relief fund to help with the initial costs of the massive recovery project.

One effort, the Port of Baltimore Worker Support Program, is offering temporary cash aid to eligible workers who lost income and work hours caused by the deadly bridge collapse last month. The $15 million program was recently signed into law by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

“This new program will provide $430 in weekly relief to Port workers who have lost pay and work hours due to the Key Bridge collapse,” Moore said. “Our mission is to help as many people as we can during this difficult time.” Go here to apply and get more details.

In addition, the $12.5 million Port of Baltimore Worker Retention Program aims to help affected businesses prevent layoffs and retain workers until the port fully reopens. It was set launch April 22, 2024.

Businesses seeking help from the retention program are eligible for up to $200,000 in grant funding. These businesses can consist of those with up to 500 workers, unions, trade associations, and organizations whose ventures have been delayed or stopped by the port slowdown. To secure funding, businesses “must demonstrate an effort to the fullest extent practicable to avoid layoffs” and meet other criteria. (For more details on how to apply, click here.)

“We must do everything in our power to support the 8,000 Port workers whose jobs have been directly affected by the collapse of the Key Bridge—and the thousands more who have been touched by this crisis,” Moore said.

He added, “By moving in partnership with the Maryland General Assembly, the federal government, and our local government partners, we are extending a hand to workers and businesses in need of help. Together, we will continue to ensure that we leave no one behind in our response to the bridge collapse.”

Businesses can go after more assistance that offers funding through grants and loans. For instance, up to $100,000 in grants will be supplied to impacted businesses by the Port of Baltimore Emergency Business Assistance Program. Those interested can apply now through May 6, 2024, here.

More details about support and resources tied to the bridge collapse are on this site.