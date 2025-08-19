Global by Jeroslyn JoVonn Senegal’s ‘Schools For Husbands’ Teaches Men ‘Positive Masculinity’ At Home And In Community The school focuses on teaching men how to support women and challenge traditional gender norms.







In Senegal, men who once upheld patriarchal norms are now promoting gender equality thanks to the country’s “schools for husbands” initiative.

Imam Ibrahima Diane leads classes for “Schools for Husbands,” a United Nations-backed program where respected men learn about “positive masculinity” in health and social issues and share the lessons in their communities. The initiative aims to challenge conservative views on gender and reproductive health, helping save lives and foster unity within households.

“Many women appreciate my sermons,” Diane told the Associated Press. “They say their husbands’ behavior changed since they attended them.”

Among his lessons are discussions around gender-based violence, fighting stigma around HIV, the importance of hospital births over home births, and encouraging men to be more involved in household chores.

“The Prophet himself says a man who does not help support his wife and children is not a good Muslim,” Diane told one class while sharing his routine of helping his wife by bathing their baby and doing other work around the house.

The program has proven to be a success, with some men crediting Diane’s sermons for inspiring them to become more attentive husbands and fathers, while others say their views on home births and the risks of maternal mortality have changed.

“When my son’s wife was pregnant, I encouraged him to take her to the hospital for the delivery,” said Habib Diallo, a 60-year-old former army commando. “At first, he was hesitant. He worried about the cost and didn’t trust the hospital. But when I explained how much safer it would be for both his wife and the baby, he agreed.”

In Senegal, like many West African countries with large rural and conservative populations, men call the shots, including those affecting a woman’s health. Women may need their permission for life-changing choices like accessing family planning, reproductive health services, hospital deliveries, or prenatal care.

While maternal and infant deaths in Senegal have declined over the past decade, in 2023, there were 237 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births and 21 newborn deaths per 1,000 within the first month. This alarming data emphasizes why the U.N. is supporting “Schools for Husbands,” as part of its goal to reduce global maternal deaths to 70 per 100,000 and newborn deaths to under 12 per 1,000 by 2030.

“By educating men about the importance of supporting their wives during pregnancy, taking them to the hospital and helping with domestic work at home, you’re protecting people’s health,” said El Hadj Malick, one of the Senegal program’s coordinators.

Launched in Senegal in 2011, “Schools for Husbands” has gained increased attention from the Ministry of Women, Family, Gender, and Child Protection, which views it as an effective way to reduce maternal and infant mortality. The program mirrors initiatives in Niger, Togo, and Burkina Faso, which the UN has credited with involving men in ways that have improved women’s access to reproductive health services, boosted contraceptive use among both genders, and expanded access to prenatal care and skilled birth attendants.

“Without men’s involvement, attitudes around maternal health won’t change,” said 54-year-old Aida Diouf, a female health worker who collaborates with the program.

The program also addresses topics like girls’ rights, gender equality, the dangers of female genital mutilation, forced marriage, and promoting acceptance of family planning. The program now runs more than 20 schools across Senegal and has trained over 300 men.

