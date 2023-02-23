Serena and Venus Williams Producing Documentary on 1971 Women’s World Cup

The Williams sisters are once again teaming up with actor Will Smith.

According to Variety, Serena and her older sister, Venus, are collaborating with Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the couple’s Westbrook Studios for a sports documentary. The COPA 71 doc will be about the 1971 Women’s World Cup of soccer.

The Williams sisters are on board as the film’s executive producers, which will fall under Dogwoof and New Black Films production. The documentary will also be executive produced by Westbrook Studios.

“’ Copa 71’ tells the story of one of the most inspirational and significant moments in women’s sports history,” said Serena Williams in a written statement. “It’s an honor to partner with my sisters and Westbrook Studios to help bring this magical story to light, which has been buried for far too long.”

The project is currently in production and will reveal recently discovered archival footage of the 1971 Women’s World Cup. Soccer teams from around the world converged in Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium to play against each other in front of more than 100,000 people. The 1971 Women’s World Cup was the last one until the official FIFA event 20 years later.

Venus Williams stated: “When I heard about the 1971 Women’s World Cup, I couldn’t believe this incredible story was erased from our history books. I’m excited to team with my sisters and Westbrook Studios to help elevate and empower fellow female athletes and their accomplishments, and to make sure these women have their voices heard through this inspiring documentary.”

The documentary is being co-directed by James Erskine (“Billie,” “Sachin: A Billion Dreams”) and Rachel Ramsay. Producing the film will be Victoria Gregory (“Maiden,” “Battle of the Sexes”) for New Black Films alongside Westbrook Studios’ Jannat Gargi (“Summer of Soul”) and Dogwoof’s Anna Godas (“Citizen Ashe”). Alex Holme,s on behalf of New Black Film,s is one of the executive producers along with Jon Mone on behalf of Westbrook Studios and Isha Price.

No date has been reported for the debut of the documentary.