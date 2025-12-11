Celebrity News by Jameelah Mullen Serena Williams To Star In And Executive Produce New Prime Video Docuseries The CEO Club When the girl bosses link up.







Prime Video has announced it will soon debut a new docuseries, The CEO Club, highlighting women changemakers, including Serena Williams, who will also serve as executive producer for the eight-episode series.

“As an executive producer, I’ve had so much fun helping bring this series to life. Celebrating the brilliance, ambition, and sisterhood of women I admire and call friends has been incredibly special,” Williams said in a press release.

In addition to Williams, the cameras will follow Latin pop superstar Thalía, designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, SHOP.COM CEO Loren Ridinger, supermodel and Cay Skin Founder Winnie Harlow, Hannah Bronfman, founder of Conteur Capital, and Grutman, founder of ISA Jewelry and Rangel, Isabela Rangel Grutman. According to Prime Video, The CEO Club will follow each woman individually and together as they support one another while juggling entrepreneurship, motherhood, and personal lives.

Amazon, MGM Studios, and Blink-49 Studios produced the series. Tara Long, Nadine Rajabi, and Caroline Currier join Williams as executive producers.

“The CEO Club is a powerful testament to what happens when women step fully into their brilliance, leadership, and influence,” said Long in a statement to People. “These multi-hyphenate CEOs aren’t waiting to be invited in — they are building their own tables, shaping new legacies, and redefining what power looks like.”

This isn’t Williams’ first time appearing in a docuseries; she was the subject of ESPN’s 2024 eight-part series, In the Arena: Serena Williams, which chronicled her 27-year tennis career before she retired in 2022.

Harlow isn’t new to reality TV; she appeared on America’s Next Top Model (ANTM) in 2014, becoming the first model with vitiligo to appear on the show. In a 2018 appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, the supermodel sparked controversy by admitting that her time on the famous modeling competition didn’t do much to help launch her career. The skincare brand owner later clarified her comments, saying she’s grateful for her platform appearance but credited photographer Nick Knight, who reached out to her for a photoshoot, with helping to kickstart her career.

The CEO Club will debut on Prime Video on Monday, Feb. 23, and will be available in more than 240 countries and territories.

