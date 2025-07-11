Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Winnie Harlow Makes History As First Person With Vitiligo Honored With A Madame Tussauds’ Wax Figure Winnie Harlow is making history for the vitiligo community.







Winnie Harlow has made history as the first person with vitiligo to be honored with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds, marking a major milestone for the vitiligo community.

The acclaimed supermodel unveiled her wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York on June 25 in celebration of World Vitiligo Day. From her slender frame and iconic smize to her stunning golden-brown hair and dazzling diamond engagement ring from NBA fiancé Kyle Kuzma, Madame Tussauds nailed every detail in crafting her wax figure.

She later took to Instagram to express her excitement and gratitude for the meaningful tribute.

“What a dream come true 🥹🤍✨ The First Wax figure with Vitiligo!!” she wrote.

After finding fame following her debut on Cycle 21 of America’s Next Top Model, Harlow has become a powerful voice for the vitiligo community and a champion for skincare awareness. Her wax figure at the iconic Madame Tussauds stands as a testament to her ongoing advocacy and impact.

“I don’t cry a lot, but I love to cry,” Harlow told Essence. “I’ve cried three times already, and I’m so grateful for that, happy tears.”

Reflecting on how the moment represents not just a milestone in her personal journey but a powerful celebration for the entire vitiligo community, Harlow likened her wax figure to a “landmark” that packs a powerful message.

“I feel like this is a landmark for confidence, for standing in yourself and your purpose, and I’m really honored to be able to come here and see me in life form,” she said.

From modeling to fashion and launching her inclusive skincare line, Cay Skin, Harlow took a moment to reflect on how it’s been to see many of her dreams come to life.

“So many people look up to me for representation, but truly, I’m still that little girl who wanted to see herself on a billboard, who wanted to see herself on a cover,” she said. “Through the work I’ve done as a model and entrepreneur, I’ve been able to create the kind of community I once longed for—not just for others, but for myself too.”

