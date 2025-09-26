News by Kandiss Edwards Serena Williams Criticizes Cotton Decor At Hotel: ‘Doesn’t Feel Right’ The tennis legend discovered a cotton plant decoration that she said stirred deep discomfort.







Serena Williams spoke about an uncomfortable experience she had during a recent hotel stay in New York City.

The tennis legend discovered a cotton plant decoration that she said stirred deep discomfort, given the history attached to the material. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, shared her reaction on Instagram earlier this week. She posted a short video showing a vase of cotton stalks at an unnamed hotel and asked her followers directly about their feelings.

“Alright, everyone. How do we feel about cotton as decoration?” she asked her Instagram followers.

In the same video, Williams examined the stems more closely. She remarked that the buds resembled “nail polish remover cotton,” and physically cringed while touching them.

Williams added her personal feelings about the decorations, “Personally for me, it doesn’t feel great.”

Williams’ comments quickly sparked responses from detractors. Many were harsh.

On Instagram, many pointed out that the mother of two was married to a white man. For that reason, she should not have an opinion about the matter.

@munchiemunchh wrote: You offended by cotton but married the offspring of slave masters who had your ppl picking it.

@jstshay concurred: Girl you procreated with a yt man whom you married. You shouldn’t feel nothing.

Other commenters attacked Williams’s physical appearance, making a correlation to her blond hair, makeup, and facial features.