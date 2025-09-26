September 26, 2025
Serena Williams Criticizes Cotton Decor At Hotel: ‘Doesn’t Feel Right’
The tennis legend discovered a cotton plant decoration that she said stirred deep discomfort.
Serena Williams spoke about an uncomfortable experience she had during a recent hotel stay in New York City.
The tennis legend discovered a cotton plant decoration that she said stirred deep discomfort, given the history attached to the material. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, shared her reaction on Instagram earlier this week. She posted a short video showing a vase of cotton stalks at an unnamed hotel and asked her followers directly about their feelings.
“Alright, everyone. How do we feel about cotton as decoration?” she asked her Instagram followers.
In the same video, Williams examined the stems more closely. She remarked that the buds resembled “nail polish remover cotton,” and physically cringed while touching them.
Williams added her personal feelings about the decorations, “Personally for me, it doesn’t feel great.”
Williams’ comments quickly sparked responses from detractors. Many were harsh.
On Instagram, many pointed out that the mother of two was married to a white man. For that reason, she should not have an opinion about the matter.
The imagery, tied to cotton harvesting in the U.S. South, has long evoked painful memories of slavery and forced labor for many Black Americans.
The hotel has not publicly addressed Williams’s remarks. As one of the most decorated athletes of all time, Williams has consistently used her platform to shed light on issues affecting women, families, and communities of color.
RELATED CONTENT: Serena Williams And Sha’Carri Richardson Appear In New Ad For SKIMS Collab With Nike