Serena Williams Takes Shots While Hosting ESPYS

It seems like Drake can’t catch a break! Retired tennis icon Serena Williams took a jab at the Canadian rapper while hosting the ESPYS on July 11.

Williams poked fun at the rap beef, siding with rapper Kendrick Lamar. The Compton rapper grew up in the same town as Williams. Although the tennis great and Drake were once an item, the OVO label head dissed her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, on his 2022 song, “Middle Of The Ocean.”

It’s safe to say that Williams hasn’t forgotten. During her opening monologue at the ESPYs, Williams stated it was not a good move to go against Lamar, her Compton neighbor.

“And if I’ve learned anything this year, it’s that none of us—not a single one of us, not even me—should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar.” At that moment, Lamar’s hit diss record, “Not Like Us,” played in the background, and Serena danced to the song with the crowd cheering her on. “He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they’re gonna Forrest Gump him. ‘Seat’s taken!'”

Serena Williams crip walks to “Not Like Us” at the ESPYs and pokes fun at Drake. pic.twitter.com/TTg71OL463 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 12, 2024

Drake wasn’t Serena’s only target. She dissed the Kansas City Chiefs’ Harrison Butker for comments he made about women’s place in society in his Benedictine College commencement speech earlier this year. CNN reported that during his speech, Butker suggested that women should find fulfillment by getting married and having children rather than pursuing a career.

While standing on stage with her sister, Venus Williams, and “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, the three women encouraged the audience to “go ahead and enjoy women’s sports” as much as they would men’s sports. After Venus gives that advice, Serena then says, “Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you.” With Brunson adding, “At all. Like Ever.”

“So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports.” – Venus Williams “Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you.” – Serena Williams “At all. Like, ever.” – Quinta Brunson #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/RhvxfiHUWN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 12, 2024

The retired tennis icon held her own as only the fourth woman to host the ESPYs in its history.

RELATED CONTENT: Serena Williams Fourth Woman To Host The ESPYs:’This Is A Dream Come True’