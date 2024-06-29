Serena Williams Set To Premiere ESPN Docuseries

Last year, Williams announced that production had started on a new ESPN series, “In the Arena: Serena Williams.” Now, the network will air the docuseries on July 10, a day before she is slated to host this year’s ESPYS (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) Awards.

The project is an eight-part series showcasing the successful career of arguably the best tennis player to hit the asphalt court. Over 20 years, she has won 23 Grand Slams in singles. The “In the Arena” edition will reveal the “most complete, intimate, and compelling account” of her long career. The series features firsthand perspectives from the 41-year-old and other notable figures who have been there throughout her life.

The docuseries examines some of Williams’ most significant Grand Slam tournaments and pinpoints defining personal achievements as the details are discussed and decoded for the cameras. The struggles to maintain her dominance throughout the sport while trying to transition into juggling family life and her entrepreneurial goals are shown and assessed.

The documentary was directed by Gotham Chopra and co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, and Tom Brady’s 199 Productions. Williams and Caroline Currier’s Nine Two Six Productions also co-produced the series.

“In the Arena: Serena Williams” was recently featured at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

ESPN just announced that The 2024 ESPYS will be hosted by the cultural icon and the awards ceremony will air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on July 11.

“I couldn’t be more excited to host The ESPYS,” said Williams in a written statement. “This is a dream come true for me, and something I’ve wanted to do for as long as I can remember. It has been a sensational year for sports and an unprecedented one for female athletes. I can’t wait to celebrate everyone on stage in July.”

Last month, Williams announced that she launched WYN Beauty in partnership with Ulta Beauty.

