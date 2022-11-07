Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Claps Back at Drake Calling Him a ‘Groupie’ in New Song

Serena Williams‘ husband, Alexis Ohanian, seemingly clapped back after Drake called the millionaire tech founder out on his new album.

Drake and 21 Savage released their first collaboration on Friday titled Her Loss, which includes the track Middle of the Ocean where the Toronto native refers to Ohanian as a “groupie,” People reported.

“Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie / He claim we don’t got a problem but / No, boo, it is like you comin’ for sushi,” Drake raps in the song.

In the wake of the song’s release, Ohanian took to Twitter, where he seemingly responded to the diss by sharing an adorable family photo of himself and their daughter, Alexis Olympia, 5, cheering Williams on from the sidelines of one of her tennis matches.

“The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do— including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter,” Ohanian wrote.

The reason I stay winning is because I'm relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do — including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter. pic.twitter.com/oaEKuRWFnj — AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) November 4, 2022

His tweet came after a series where Ohanian reflected on his life as a husband, father, and founder of his billion-dollar company, Reddit.

“It’s cliche, but life changed when I became a husband + papa,” Ohanian wrote. “It’s made me 100x better as a man and a businessman.”

“In @serenawilliams I found a partner I knew I would never outgrow, who would always motivate me to be greater. And in 776, I found partners + team who do the same.”

Williams responded to her husband’s tweet with a series of heart emojis.

Drake and Williams briefly dated in 2015 before her marriage to Ohanian in 2017. It was back in 2011 when Drake first tried to shoot his shot at Serena on Twitter, Us Weekly reported.

“@serenawilliams I cannot wait to put it on you and make you sweat…….during our match this weekend” Drake tweeted at the time.

In 2015, the Grammy Award-winning rapper was spotted cheering Williams on at Wimbledon. A few months later, TMZ photogs captured the pair kissing in a back room of an upscale Italian eatery.