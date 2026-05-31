Sports by Sidnee Michelle Douyon Serena Williams Joined Nike To Celebrate The Renaming Of Nike World Headquarters Williams’ connection to the campus runs deeper than the recent celebration.







Tennis icon Serena Williams joined Nike earlier this May, in celebrating the newly renamed Philip H. Knight Campus, a move that further cements the company’s connection to elite athletes and sports-driven innovation.

The Beaverton, Oregon, headquarters — formerly known as Nike World Headquarters — was officially renamed in honor of Nike co-founder Phil Knight, according to the company. Nike executives said the rebranding recognizes Knight’s role in transforming the sportswear company into a global athletic and cultural force.

The campus spans roughly 400 acres and includes more than 40 buildings dedicated to athletes, innovation labs, and recreational spaces designed around movement and athletic performance. Nike said the property was intentionally developed to resemble a collegiate environment, with walking trails, open green spaces, and fitness-centered architecture.

Williams’ connection to the campus runs deeper than the recent celebration. In 2022, Nike unveiled the 1 million-square-foot Serena Williams Building, which houses the company’s design, merchandising and consumer insights teams. Nike described the structure as its largest investment in creativity and collaborative product development.

The building, which earned LEED Platinum certification, features sustainability-focused elements including solar panels, recycled materials, and environmental preservation measures tied to nearby wetlands.

2Nike President and CEO Elliott Hill said the campus renaming is intended to honor Knight’s legacy while reinforcing the company’s long-standing emphasis on athletes, creativity, and future growth.

“This campus was never meant to be an office park. Office parks are where people go to get through their day. This place was built to make our teammates want to do something with their days. It was designed to mirror the soul of sport, movement, creativity, possibility and a belief that none of us has reached their full potential yet.”

The company plans to formally commemorate the Philip H. Knight Campus with a larger celebration event in 2026.

The ceremony also arrives as Nike continues investing heavily in athlete-centered branding and campus development as competition within the global sportswear market intensifies.

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