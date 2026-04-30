News by Kandiss Edwards Serena Williams Honored With Custom Lincoln Navigator Featuring Rose Design The vehicle marks her nearly three-decade relationship with the flagship SUV.







Lincoln has unveiled a one-of-one bespoke Navigator for longtime brand ambassador and tennis icon Serena Williams, celebrating her nearly three-decade relationship with the flagship SUV.

The custom build, revealed April 29, was developed in collaboration with Galpin Lincoln and features “Perfect Rose” exterior paint. The shade is a shimmering, warm copper-pink finish that pays homage to Williams’ favorite flower. The vehicle is accented with Satin Rose Copper and Satin Obsidian details, including a custom heart-shaped petal rose emblem on the B-pillar and rear split gate.

The interior, designed to feel like a “warm, cozy hug,” introduces a “Clay Court” and “Afterglow” two-tone leather theme, nodding to Williams’ early-career success on clay surfaces. Intricate details include a subtle perforation pattern resembling a tennis ball on the seats, sheepskin carpeting, and hand-painted depictions of the Big and Little Dipper constellations on the center console, Detroit News reported.

In a deeply personal touch, the door sill plates are laser-engraved with Williams’ personal mantra, “Keep going,” alongside the birth years of her family members.

See Serena Williams’ specially designed pink Lincoln Navigator https://t.co/9XHcM5bpLZ — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) April 29, 2026

Williams, who famously purchased her first Navigator with prize money from her first major tournament win in 1998, worked closely with Lincoln Global Design Director Christine Park Cheng to ensure the vehicle reflected her evolution as an athlete, mother, and entrepreneur. Hidden storage areas, including the glovebox and center console, are lined in hot pink, a nod to her favorite color. The SUV serves as a symbolic celebration from the brand to its most prominent advocate.

Beyond her decades-long partnership with Lincoln, Williams has significantly expanded her footprint in the business world. BLACK ENTERPRISE covered one of Williams’ latest acquisitions in the sports world. A coalition of high-profile Black athletes and entertainers, including Serena Williams, Russell Wilson, and Ciara, has joined a growing list of investors backing the NFL’s new professional flag football league.

For investors like Wilson and Williams, this move further solidifies their status as major players in the sports business. The Wilsons already hold ownership stakes in the Seattle Sounders FC. At the same time, Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are the principal owners of the Los Angeles Golf Club and investors in Angel City FC.

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