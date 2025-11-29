Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Serena Williams Teaches Her 2-Year-Old Daughter How To Swing A Racket The Instagram post shows the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion demonstrating form to her daughter Adira River Ohanian.







Tennis legend Serena Williams recently captivated social media by sharing photos of herself teaching the sport to her youngest daughter, two-year-old Adira River Ohanian.

The Instagram post shows the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion demonstrating form to the toddler, who stood on a backyard court with a ball on her tiny racket

Williams shared the images with the caption, “This is me sharing my passion for tennis with my youngest daughter.”

The new photos also prompted questions about Williams’ older daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., whom the tennis star welcomed shortly before winning the 2017 Australian Open. Olympia, now 8 years old, began playing tennis as a toddler. However, Williams has been open about Olympia’s shifting interests.

Williams previously shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Olympia was “alright” at tennis. She explained that though she’d signed her daughter up for lessons with a coach, she didn’t take a liking to the sport. However, Williams says she is currently “trying to figure out a way to get her to play a little bit.”

Williams is adamant that she will never pressure either of her daughters to pursue the sport that made her and her sister, Venus Williams, global icons. Instead of focusing on professional tennis, Williams prioritizes nurturing their individuality.

“I want them to always be certain of who they are and never shy away from being themselves,” she stated, adding that the goal is about “celebrating what sets them apart and feeling strong and comfortable with who they are.”

While Williams ensures her daughters pursue their own passions, the champion has been exploring new racket sports herself in her post-retirement life. However, her new hobbies are not without incident. During a recent appearance on Good Sports with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, Williams revealed she has quit pickleball, the rapidly growing paddle sport, after sustaining an injury. Williams explained that the pickleball racket is “actually way heavier” and smaller than a tennis racket, which led to her hurting herself.

“Ever since I hurt myself, I’ve been like meh,” she stated.

Instead, Williams expressed her preference for Padel, another fast-paced racket sport she enjoys. Perhaps, the introduction of Padel will spark Olympia’s attention as little Adira practices for the 2040 Olympics.

