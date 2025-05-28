Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Serena Williams Reigns As Latest Awardee Of Spain’s Princess Of Asturias Prize For Sports The prize's jury recognized her legendary tennis career and current investment of women in sports.







Serena Williams can add yet another accolade to her stacked list of accomplishments. The Queen of tennis has been awarded Spain’s Princess of Asturias Prize for Sports.

The Princess of Asturias Awards annually recognize those with strong achievements in a variety of sectors, including the arts, social sciences, and more. Its Sports category honors those who have excelled in their field, with this year celebrating the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

According to AP News, the award’s organizers announced the news May 28. Although Williams retired from tennis in 2022, the 43-year-old remains a legend for her 73 career singles wins. She will also receive the 50,000 euro monetary allotment that accompanies this esteemed award.

The Jury for the 2025 awards met in Oviedo, Spain, to confer its latest nominee. Deeming Williams as “one of the greatest tennis players in the history of the sport,” they emphasized how her advocacy off the court also played a role in her selection.

“In addition to her extraordinary sporting career and competitive spirit, Serena Williams has always been a staunch advocate for gender equality and equal opportunities between men and women in sports as well as in society in general,” stated the awards in a press release.

The list of Williams’ career achievements continues to grow. She has already received multiple honors, from the NAACP Image Award’s 2003 President’s Award to the CFDA Fashion Icon Award in 2024. The 2025 Time 100 nominee remains an influential public figure, cementing herself as a trailblazer for diversity and gender equity in the sports industry and beyond.

However, the current entrepreneur and mother of two has expanded her dominance in athletics. Williams recently became co-owner of the WNBA’s first international franchise, Toronto Tempo, previously covered on BLACK ENTERPRISE.

As a women’s sports pioneer, Williams continues her efforts to invest in new athletic ventures for the next generation. With this latest award, her work and career as a formidable champion remain highlighted in international history.

