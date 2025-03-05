Women by Stacy Jackson WNBA’s Toronto Tempo Welcomes Serena Williams As New Team Owner As a Toronto Tempo co-owner, Williams will contribute to future jersey designs and merchandise collaborations for the team.







Serena Williams has expanded business to Canada as a new owner of the WNBA’s Toronto Tempo, the league’s first expansion team outside the United States.

The Toronto Tempo is Canada’s first WNBA team, and Williams said in a press release that being part of the team’s ownership group showcases “the true value and potential of female athletes.” Canada is not unfamiliar territory for the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who made her professional tennis debut in Quebec City in 1995 at 14 years old. Williams’ newest venture with the Toronto Tempo brings her back to the North American country for business alongside team owner Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures.

“I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity,” said Williams. “I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.” As a co-owner, the tennis champ will contribute to future jersey designs and merchandise collaborations to help build the team’s visual impression. Tanenbaum is honored to welcome the retired tennis pro to the court. “She exemplifies the very best of what the Tempo stands for,” he said.

Williams announced the move on Instagram in a March 3 collaboration post with the Toronto Tempo. The team owners captioned a video of Williams dressed in a skirt suit and heels as she bounces a tennis ball that transitions into a basketball: “New court, new game. I am incredibly excited to join @torontotempo as the team’s newest owner.”

The Toronto Tempo will make its debut at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026. Regular-season games for the team will also be scheduled in Montreal and Vancouver. Tempo Basketball Club president, Teresa Resch, believes Williams is going to have a great impact on the team and the country. “She’s set the bar for women in sport, business, and the world – and her commitment to using that success to create opportunities for other women is inspiring,” said Resch.

The WNBA announced its expansion into Canada in May 2024. The league celebrated its 14th franchise after it awarded Toronto with the expansion team. Sephora Canada joined as the Toronto team’s first announced founding partner.

