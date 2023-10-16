Sergio Brown Resists Arrest During Extradition To Face Murder Charges in United States

Former NFL player Sergio Brown put up a fight during his extradition to the United States to face charges in the murder of his mother.

Brown fought with Mexican officers on an airplane in Mexico City last week as they tried to extradite him back to the United States, CBS 8 reports. The arrest took place on Sunday, October 8. Passenger Michelle Williams, who was returning from a family vacation in Cancun, recorded the melee.

Officers were trying to get him to Tijuana where he would be handed off to U.S. officers to face murder charges in the death of his mother, Myrtle Brown, 73. Brown claimed that he was being kidnapped.

“They’re kidnapping me… I’m from Chicago,” Brown yells inside the air craft. “I should not be going to Tijuana.”

Two Mexican immigration officers are seen in the video fighting with the former NFL defensive back as he continues to claim he’s being kidnapped.

“Let me go. This is kidnapping,” Brown said.

Williams was more concerned as to why Brown, 35, wasn’t handcuffed while on the jet plane.

“It was crazy just to hear him start yelling that he was being kidnapped, that these men were kidnapping him. And I’m just thinking, what is going on?” Williams said.

Brown is facing first-degree murder charges in his mother’s death, Fox News reports. Myrtle’s body was found on September 16 in a creek near the Chicago home she shared with her son. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide by assault.

The former New England Patriots player had been missing since his mom’s death and shared an Instagram post claiming that reports of her murder were fake news. Early this month, a video surfaced showing Brown partying in Tulum, Mexico.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody after trying to re-enter the United States into California from Mexico by the San Diego Police Department Threat Management Unit.

