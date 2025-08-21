Stephen Curry Scores Partnership Deal with Google

NBA and Olympic world champion Stephen Curry has signed a long-term partnership with Google to serve as the company’s Performance Advisor across multiple platforms for the powerful search engine property.

The company announced that the Golden State Warriors point guard will bring his perspective as an athlete to Google Health, Google Pixel, and Google Cloud. His job entails helping the company fine-tune Google products, as well as training the company’s algorithms and even designing future hardware and features.

Stephen Curry 🤝 Google.



As an avid Warriors fan, thrilled to welcome @StephenCurry30 as Google’s new Performance Advisor! Stephen is bringing his expertise to help us build products for everyone – and also find unique ways that he can use them to improve his game. 🏀



For… pic.twitter.com/NpwfrnmETg — Rick Osterloh (@rosterloh) August 20, 2025

Stephen Curry has started utilizing Google products with his team. They have switched to using the Pixel portfolio as they have incorporated it into their daily lives. Those items include the Pixel phone, Pixel Watches, and the Pixel Buds. During their busy workday, they have integrated their work environment by using Gemini and Workspace.

Boardroom landed an exclusive interview to discuss with the sharp-shooting three-point specialist his latest role with the company. Curry told the media outlet that participating in Google products and helping the team is exciting for him.

“Just the idea that I could be a sounding board and a part of a thought partner, and what they have in the pipeline from Google Health’s perspective is exciting,” Curry said.

Curry has used Google’s technology for his latest Curry Camp outing. The 30 student-athletes who participated in the three-day basketball training camp were able to work with the professional athlete to utilize Google’s AI system. They used interactive demos and challenges to learn how Google’s technology can help them elevate their game.

“The world is changing overnight. We all know that. And how AI is being integrated is going to be important,” he said. “You don’t want to get left behind, and you want to make sure that it’s accessible to everybody. So that’s exciting.”

Curry also told the media outlet that the partnership with Google has been in the works for years.

RELATED CONTENT: Steph Curry’s ‘UNDERRATED’ Takes ‘Authentic’ Look At His Rise In The NBA