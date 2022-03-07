'Setting The Table' Podcast Explores How African American Cuisine Paved the Way for American Food

Setting the Table is a new podcast from Whetstone Radio Collective hosted by food writer Deb Freeman, and premieres on March 8.

Setting the Table explores the stories and histories of African-American cuisine and footways, and lays out the argument that African-Americans created the foundation of American cuisine, even though it is one of the least explored food genres.

The podcast illuminates the ways that Black people have shaped how this country eats and drinks and will talk to chefs, scholars, and food writers such as James Beach award-winning chef Mashama Bailey, James Beard award-winning author Adrian Miller, Washington Post food writer Aaron Hutchenson, Top Chef finalists Chris Scott and Adrienne Cheatham.

Some of the topics that will be explored throughout the ten episodes are the Great Migration, the decline of Black farmers, the complicated relationship between Black chefs and soul food, and the hidden legacy of Black distillers and brewers.

“Having an entire podcast that will focus on Black culinary history is an amazing opportunity,” Freeman Told Black Enterprise.

“I’ve been writing about Black food for a few years, and this is a new medium that will enable me to delve into things like how Black women use food as an activism tool or how Black women were making beer in the 1800s. These are the sort of things we need to be talking about in order to have a full picture of the Black culinary landscape.”

The Whetstone Radio Network was created by Stephen Satterfield, one of the most prominent and respected voices in food media and host of the Netflix docuseries High on the Hog. Satterfield has created the first of its kind food podcast network, dedicated to the story of food origins around the world.

The podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other streaming services. To learn more, click here.