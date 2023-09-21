Sexxy Red Responds To Critics Who Say She’s Misguiding Black Women

Sexxy Red is clapping back at critics who think the “Pound Town” rapper is partly responsible for “misguiding” Black women.

One Twitter took aim at Sexxy Red on Tuesday, September, 19 in a tweet that accused the St. Louis rapper of being an industry plant tasked with leading Black women down the wrong path.

“Sexyy Red was really put out to misguide our blk women , And ITS WORKING 😮‍💨,” they wrote.

Once the “SkeeYee” rapper caught wind of the shady tweet, she issued a swift response that seemingly explained her goal when making music.

“Makin y’all shake a** misguiding y’all?” Sexxy Red asked.

There were many who fired off at the critic to defend Sexxy Red by noting male rappers’ long history of violent and misogynistic rap lyrics.

“Tweet about the black men rapping tryna ruin the community, they been around A LOT longer,” one user quipped.

“Y’all always wanna have a come to Jesus black community meeting about female rappers. But when it’s males y’all wanna say that their experience they’re rapping about or they jus having fun,” another user explained.

“Sexy red will never represent all black women. Her music is just hype and fun to rap.”

Sexxy Red is one of the biggest breakout rappers of 2023 with her hit singles “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee” reaching Billboard’s Hot 100. She’s already received cosigns from the likes of Nicki Minaj, who appeared on “Pound Town 2” with Tay Keith, and Drake who put Sexyy Red on his It’s All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage as the opening act.

Less than one year on the mainstream hip-hop scene and Sexyy Red has already announced her first-headlining Hood Hottest Princess Tour that’s set to kick off next month. Last week, Sexxy Red celebrated her single “SkeeYee” topping the inaugural TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart.

“I am so excited that so many of my songs are charting on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart,” Sexyy Red told Billboard.

“I always knew I would be a No. 1 type of artist, so I want to thank all my fans on TikTok for running my music up! I’m just being me on TikTok and people love it.”

