St. Louis Rapper Sexyy Red Advocates For Donald Trump’s Return To The Presidency

On Oct. 3, during an appearance on the “This Past Weekend” podcast hosted by Theo Von, St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red discussed her admiration for former President Donald Trump and how her perspective on him has evolved, according to an article by XXL.

“I like Trump,” Sexyy Red said during the “This Past Weekend” podcast conversation.

She explained that her perception of Trump had shifted within her community.

“Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people were really messing with him. They thought he was racist, making some comments against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and providing financial support, oh baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office.”

Sexyy Red emphasized the importance of the economic relief packages distributed during Trump’s time in office: “We need him back because of those checks, the stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

Her admiration for Trump was clear as she described how she found his demeanor amusing.

“I love Trump,” she added. “He’s funny to me. I used to watch him talking to people. He used to be calling people fat. He’s just bold, and he’s funny. We need people like him.”

Sexyy Red’s comments resonate with a small portion of the hip-hop community, as other rappers publicly support Trump. Kodak Black, who received a pardon from Trump before he departed from office in 2020, remains a dedicated supporter despite the former president’s ongoing legal issues. DaBaby and Lil Pump have also voiced their backing for the former reality television star.

The discussion on the podcast highlighted how political opinions and attitudes toward public figures can vary widely, even within a particular community or demographic.